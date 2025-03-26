Don't panic! The 'Do Not Send Voice Recordings' option Amazon just removed was only used by 0.03% of customers and they can still have it

News
By published

The small percentage of affected users will be automatically opted into the remaining "Don’t save recordings" option.

Amazon box
(Image credit: Amazon)

Take a deep breath. While we are definitely living in a weird dystopian cyber future, the news around Amazon ending opt-out support for sending recordings from its personal devices isn't actually as bad as it sounds. It's probably one of the few times something like this isn't as insidious as it implies, so enjoy this brief moment of peace from the usual buzzing of indignant rage.

APNews explains that though Amazon is set to kill the opt-out option on its Echo devices in just a few days, it's probably okay. The "Do Not Send Voice Recordings" option that Amazon is putting to rest only worked in the United States, and only on three products—the 4th generation Echo Dot, the Echo Show 10, and the Echo Show 15. Because of this it's a pretty small customer base affected, and Amazon claims only 0.03% of customers used the feature.

That small percentage of users will be automatically opted in to the "Don’t save recordings” option that will still be available across the range of devices. This should mean that while the recordings are sent to the cloud, they're not saved beyond this. If that's you, you should have received an email from Amazon detailing the change.

"The Alexa experience is designed to protect our customers’ privacy and keep their data secure, and that’s not changing. We’re focusing on the privacy tools and controls that our customers use most and work well with generative AI experiences that rely on the processing power of Amazon’s secure cloud," Amazon said in a statement.

The "Do Not Send Voice Recordings" forced the devices to process requests locally on the device. There are really not a lot of devices that are fully capable of doing that, especially not well. Instead, most rely on a cloud-based AI server to help understand and respond to requests. Still, this implies Amazon is looking to nix the capability entirely.

The move likely homogenises these devices in line with the company's other products in being tied to Amazon's cloud services. While it always sucks to see previously working features removed from a device, this one seems relatively minor and mostly sensible. At least more sensible than thinking Amazon could take gamers away from Steam.

Best SSD for gamingBest NVMe SSDBest external hard driveBest external SSD

Best SSD for gaming: The best speedy storage today.
Best NVMe SSD: Compact M.2 drives.
Best external hard drive: Huge capacities for less.
Best external SSD: Plug-in storage upgrades.

TOPICS
Hope Corrigan
Hope Corrigan
Hardware Writer

Hope’s been writing about games for about a decade, starting out way back when on the Australian Nintendo fan site Vooks.net. Since then, she’s talked far too much about games and tech for publications such as Techlife, Byteside, IGN, and GameSpot. Of course there’s also here at PC Gamer, where she gets to indulge her inner hardware nerd with news and reviews. You can usually find Hope fawning over some art, tech, or likely a wonderful combination of them both and where relevant she’ll share them with you here. When she’s not writing about the amazing creations of others, she’s working on what she hopes will one day be her own. You can find her fictional chill out ambient far future sci-fi radio show/album/listening experience podcast right here. No, she’s not kidding. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A drone flies overhead in a purple alien sky
The manufacturer of 90% of the world's consumer drones will no longer automatically stop its products flying over US airports, power plants and prisons
Apex Legends Final Fantasy 7
Over 30 Apex Legends voice actors refuse to sign an agreement that would see them 'give up our expertise to train the generative AI that will replace us tomorrow'
Microsoft Copilot
A rather pleasing Windows 11 update bug automatically uninstalls Copilot and unpins it from the taskbar, which is jolly nice of it
Ryan Gosling looking worse for wear looking up lit by purple light
Meta wants AI characters to fill up Facebook and Instagram 'kind of in the same way accounts do,' but also had to delete a humiliating first run of its official bots
Mozilla Firefox logo on gradient background
Mozilla is already trying to backtrack on Firefox's controversial data privacy update, but it might be too little, too late
Trump AI order
Oh well, looks like the next 4 years are going to be an AI free-for-all as Trump nixes Biden administration's safety order
Latest in Hardware
A chip being held up in an Intel fab
Intel is reportedly 'working to finalize commitments from Nvidia' as a foundry partner, suggesting gaming potential for the 18A node
Amazon box
Don't panic! The 'Do Not Send Voice Recordings' option Amazon just removed was only used by 0.03% of customers and they can still have it
Digital generated image of people surrounded by interactive transparent and glowing panels with data. Visualising smart technology, blockchain and artificial intelligence
Now I shall demand the cookies! Proposed new browsing agreement turns the tables and lets users dictate terms to websites
Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger, with a 18A SRAM test wafer
Former Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger becomes executive chairman of a 'Technology Platform Connecting the Faith Ecosystem' to work on Christian AI using DeepSeek
Nvidia App
Hmmm, upgrades: Nvidia App gets an optional AI assistant and custom DLSS resolution scaling
Crucial X9 external SSD on blue background
You can pick up the 2 TB version of my favorite budget external SSD for less than $0.06 per GB, transfers 300+ GB of data in 6 minutes
Latest in News
A chip being held up in an Intel fab
Intel is reportedly 'working to finalize commitments from Nvidia' as a foundry partner, suggesting gaming potential for the 18A node
Amazon box
Don't panic! The 'Do Not Send Voice Recordings' option Amazon just removed was only used by 0.03% of customers and they can still have it
Digital generated image of people surrounded by interactive transparent and glowing panels with data. Visualising smart technology, blockchain and artificial intelligence
Now I shall demand the cookies! Proposed new browsing agreement turns the tables and lets users dictate terms to websites
Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger, with a 18A SRAM test wafer
Former Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger becomes executive chairman of a 'Technology Platform Connecting the Faith Ecosystem' to work on Christian AI using DeepSeek
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows immersive mode - Naoe holding a tanto in her hand as two guards fall to the ground behind her.
Assassin's Creed Shadows' first hotfix addresses stability issues and a photo mode crash
A close-up of a scared young girl&#039;s face as she stumbles through the woods, a crown of twigs and flowers upon her head.
CD Projekt says it's not using generative AI on The Witcher 4 because it's 'quite tricky when it comes to legal IP ownership'
More about hardware
Nvidia App

Hmmm, upgrades: Nvidia App gets an optional AI assistant and custom DLSS resolution scaling
Digital generated image of people surrounded by interactive transparent and glowing panels with data. Visualising smart technology, blockchain and artificial intelligence

Now I shall demand the cookies! Proposed new browsing agreement turns the tables and lets users dictate terms to websites
A chip being held up in an Intel fab

Intel is reportedly 'working to finalize commitments from Nvidia' as a foundry partner, suggesting gaming potential for the 18A node
See more latest
Most Popular
A chip being held up in an Intel fab
Intel is reportedly 'working to finalize commitments from Nvidia' as a foundry partner, suggesting gaming potential for the 18A node
Nvidia App
Hmmm, upgrades: Nvidia App gets an optional AI assistant and custom DLSS resolution scaling
Digital generated image of people surrounded by interactive transparent and glowing panels with data. Visualising smart technology, blockchain and artificial intelligence
Now I shall demand the cookies! Proposed new browsing agreement turns the tables and lets users dictate terms to websites
Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger, with a 18A SRAM test wafer
Former Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger becomes executive chairman of a 'Technology Platform Connecting the Faith Ecosystem' to work on Christian AI using DeepSeek
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 26
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows immersive mode - Naoe holding a tanto in her hand as two guards fall to the ground behind her.
Assassin's Creed Shadows' first hotfix addresses stability issues and a photo mode crash
A close-up of a scared young girl&#039;s face as she stumbles through the woods, a crown of twigs and flowers upon her head.
CD Projekt says it's not using generative AI on The Witcher 4 because it's 'quite tricky when it comes to legal IP ownership'
A plastic duck dressed like a circus weightlifter
The 5th highest-rated game on Steam in 2022 is back with a multiplayer sequel
A still from a video announcement of Game Informer&#039;s return, featuring the magazine&#039;s Halo 2 issue.
Game Informer is back from the dead: 'The whole team has returned'
An April Fool&#039;s Day Palworld game concept about dating Pals
From Palworld movies to Palworld TV shows: 'Everyone under the sun pitched us every idea you can imagine,' says Pocketpair's communications director