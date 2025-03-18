AMD claims it has 45% gaming GPU market share in Japan but jokingly admits it 'isn't used to selling graphics cards'

News
By published

If AMD's supply ain't perfect, Nvidia's must be even worse

A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
(Image credit: AMD)

An AMD spokesperson has claimed that Radeon gaming graphics cards now have 45% market share in Japan. This appears to be something of a surprise to the AMD rep, referred to as Mr. Sato, who said that the company, "isn't used to selling graphics cards". Er, righto...!

According to Japanese website ASCII (via Google translate), AMD was attending an "influencer" event alongside several AIB partners including ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte and PowerColor when the 45% market share claim was made. Reportedly, however, those board partners expressed concern about future sales due to limited GPU supply.

Despite that, the ASRock rep, referred to as Mr. Haraguchi, aspired to even greater market share for AMD. "We're below the majority. We're the opposition party, so let's aim for 70%," he said.

While we can't verify AMD's claims, they do stand to reason. Such has been the paucity of availability of Nvidia's new RTX 50-series graphics cards, at least by any metric to which we are aware, that it's hard to imagine that AMD isn't making pretty major inroads into Nvidia's market share.

In fact, it would be easy to believe that AMD has been selling more graphics cards since the launch of its new Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs than Nvidia currently is with its pretty much impossible to buy RTX 50-series cards.

Of course, the new AMD pairing haven't even been on sale for fully two weeks and AMD's very recent successes are arguably as much about pure availability as a clear competitive advantage. Nvidia GPUs supplies seem to be so low, that almost any reasonable level of AMD availability is bound to be greater.

All of that could change in a flash should Nvidia pull out the stops on RTX 50 production and actually inject decent volume into the GPU market. So, it will be interesting to see later this year when various market research outfits publish figures just where AMD and Nvidia's market share end up.

JPR's most recent figures, by way of example, put AMD at 17% for the last quarter of 2024, up by 7%, which obviously predated the release of the new AMD cards. The first quarter of 2025 which runs until the end of March will likewise largely exclude sales of those GPUs. So, it will be Q2 2025 where we'll really get a feel for any medium to long term market share gains for AMD.

It's hard to imagine AMD won't further substantial gains in the next few quarters. But as the data we posted in that JPR story demonstrates, AMD's market share has been consistently on the slide since as far back as 2005, almost regardless of the quality of its graphics offerings. Will this time actually be any different?

Best CPU for gamingBest gaming motherboardBest graphics cardBest SSD for gaming


Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.

TOPICS
Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
AMD RX 7900 XT with its original packaging.
AMD clawed back 7% graphics market share from Nvidia at the end of 2024, but the outlook for the whole industry in 2025 looks iffy
Yeston RX 9070
Chinese graphics card maker claims RX 9070 supply will be 'stable' from April while AMD commits to more MSRP graphics cards though admits it's something 'we don't directly control'
Two Radeon RX 9070-series graphics cards at the Gigabyte booth at CES 2025.
AMD has just taken the fight to Nvidia with its pricing for the RX 9070-series and I'm here for it
A plethora of RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards at an angle on a dark gradient background
AMD's new RX 9070 GPUs sold out within 10 mins at launch, unless you were willing to pay ever more ludicrous prices
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding an RTX 50-series card.
92% of Nvidia users turn on DLSS... if they've been lucky enough to bag an RTX 50-series card at launch AND have the Nvidia App installed
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
'Don't despair' says AMD to PC gamers as it continues to 'encourage' AIBs to supply MSRP-priced 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs
Latest in Graphics Cards
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
AMD claims it has 45% gaming GPU market share in Japan but jokingly admits it 'isn't used to selling graphics cards'
Yeston RX 9070
Chinese graphics card maker claims RX 9070 supply will be 'stable' from April while AMD commits to more MSRP graphics cards though admits it's something 'we don't directly control'
XFX Swift Radeon RX 9070 OC graphics card on a grey background with a gradient
XFX Swift Radeon RX 9070 OC review
MSI RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Trio OC Plus graphics card under a red light
This MSI Afterburner file unlocks 36 Gbps RTX 50-series memory overclocks for, y'know, the few people that actually own a card
MSI RTX 5090 Suprim SOC graphics card on a grey background with a gradient
MSI RTX 5090 Suprim SOC review
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding an RTX 50-series card.
92% of Nvidia users turn on DLSS... if they've been lucky enough to bag an RTX 50-series card at launch AND have the Nvidia App installed
Latest in News
A man holding a gun drives a boat as money flies out the back in GTA Online
Rockstar hornswoggles lapsed GTAO players with $3 million welcome-back offer that actually requires you to spend money to get most of it
Kratos is angry.
'I'm not a gamer,' says God of War Amazon series' new showrunner, unwittingly kicking a hornet's nest despite years of acclaimed writing experience
A citizen of a city
Cities: Skylines 2 celebrates 10 years of Cities with more nuanced homelessness and six new DLCs
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
AMD claims it has 45% gaming GPU market share in Japan but jokingly admits it 'isn't used to selling graphics cards'
The HyperX Cloud III S Wireless with extra ear plate on a blurred background
This HyperX headset is quite literally for the clouds as it has the option for winged ear plates
The teenage protagonist of Silent Hill f, wearing a Japanese schoolgirl uniform.
Ratings board gives away Silent Hill f's gut-churning tricks, listing face-slicing, arm-sawing and, worst of all, 'exposed buttocks'
More about graphics cards
XFX Swift Radeon RX 9070 OC graphics card on a grey background with a gradient

XFX Swift Radeon RX 9070 OC review
Yeston RX 9070

Chinese graphics card maker claims RX 9070 supply will be 'stable' from April while AMD commits to more MSRP graphics cards though admits it's something 'we don't directly control'
The HyperX Cloud III S Wireless with extra ear plate on a blurred background

This HyperX headset is quite literally for the clouds as it has the option for winged ear plates
See more latest
Most Popular
The HyperX Cloud III S Wireless with extra ear plate on a blurred background
This HyperX headset is quite literally for the clouds as it has the option for winged ear plates
A citizen of a city
Cities: Skylines 2 celebrates 10 years of Cities with more nuanced homelessness and six new DLCs
A man holding a gun drives a boat as money flies out the back in GTA Online
Rockstar hornswoggles lapsed GTAO players with $3 million welcome-back offer that actually requires you to spend money to get most of it
Kratos is angry.
'I'm not a gamer,' says God of War Amazon series' new showrunner, unwittingly kicking a hornet's nest despite years of acclaimed writing experience
The teenage protagonist of Silent Hill f, wearing a Japanese schoolgirl uniform.
Ratings board gives away Silent Hill f's gut-churning tricks, listing face-slicing, arm-sawing and, worst of all, 'exposed buttocks'
princeton review best game design programs 2025
The best game design schools, ranked by the Princeton Review 2025
The Dell G16 7630 RTX 4070 gaming laptop on a teal deals background
It might be a bit of a chonk, but this 240 Hz RTX 4070 Dell gaming laptop is a seriously powerful machine for $1,300
A Helldivers 2 soldier readies to draw his rootin&#039; tootin&#039; wild west pistol on some foolish automaton.
Helldivers 2's next warbond'll let you be a real space cowboy, and draw on those Automaton scum with a lever-action rifle
Screenshots from Half-Life 2 RTX, showing the various new effects delivered by full ray tracing and enhanced assets.
The Half-Life 2 RTX demo is out now and well worth a go… if your graphics card can take it
a picture of Attoparsec&#039;s &#039;ten hundred letter getter&#039;, a keyboard with 1,000 words on it.
'I made the world's worst keyboard': This YouTuber's homemade board has over 1,000 keys and types in words, not letters