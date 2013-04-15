Giveaway — Guild Wars 2 free weekend preview keys

If you haven't dipped your toe into the world of Tyria yet, here's your chance to try it without having to pay the usual toe-dipping toll. We've got 10,000 codes to give away that will give you access to Guild Wars 2 at no charge from Friday the 19th until Monday the 21st. Read on to find out how to claim one!

Your quest is to head over to the form on our Facebook page to get your code, enter it at https://register.guildwars2.com , and download the trial client. That's all! Your copy will become playable Friday at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time, and shuts off at 11:59 p.m. next Monday.

If you're wondering whether you'd get your click-some-links-and-free-up-some-hard-drive-space-worth, you can refer back to our Guild Wars 2 review , and an editorial I wrote about why I like ArenaNet's PvP .