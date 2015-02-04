Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns video shows more Maguuma

Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns was announced last month, and ever since ArenaNet has been slowly teasing out information about the upcoming jungle incursion.

IGN has a new video that takes us deeper into the expansion's new region—new enemies and all.

Waddling mushroom things! They almost look more useless than the Quaggan. Almost.

"We really broke it down into three areas, where in different areas of the game will weave in and out of these different biomes," lead designer Isaiah Cartwright told IGN. "One is the canopy, the top level of the jungle, which is littered with all of the pieces of the destroyed Pact Fleet and so you see lots of vines and newly destroyed airships and things like that.

"Then it comes down to the jungle floor and this is where you might think of a typical jungle of getting through really dense plant life and dealing with all the things that live there. Then going down into the roots of the jungle, underneath the jungle, and being able to see what lies beneath."

In the same IGN post, they have new details on the new Masteries thing. I'll not reproduce all their information, but I will pick out the bit that refers to some Masteries having a use outside of the new zone. Previously, it sounded like the Masteries would be self-contained to the new region. It turns out that's not the case. Some Masteries will even have a use in certain Fractals—suggesting that the temporal dungeons might be getting some additional love.

