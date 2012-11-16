GTA: Vice City removed from sale due to music licensing issues

If you were planning to grab a copy of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City this weekend to calm your nerves following a week of GTA V hysteria , then you're out of luck. In a statement, Rockstar Games has confirmed that Vice City has been temporarily removed from digital PC outlets.

"Due to some music licensing issues, we've had to temporarily remove Vice City PC from digital stores. We'll make it available again as soon as possible," the statement read. After a little bit of sniffing around, Cinema Blend has established that it's probably Sony Music Entertainment causing the problems with a claim on 'Wanna be Startin' Something' by Michael Jackson.

The temporary removal shouldn't affect the forthcoming iOS version of Vice City. Thanks to Game Informer for the tip.

It's highly unlikely, but if you haven't seen the GTA V trailer yet you can do so here , but there's still no PC release confirmation. For a selection of hilariously inane responses to the trailer, this Tumblr blog has you covered.