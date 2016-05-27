GTA Online's Further Adventures in Finance and Felony will be out in June

The GTA Online expansion Further Adventures in Finance and Felony, the follow-up to Executives and Other Criminals that was teased earlier this month, will be out on June 7.

Rockstar said the new expansion will give players “a giant leap up the corporate ladder,” by enabling them to expand their organizations and become CEO of their own Criminal Enterprise. Acquire a high-rise of your very own, pick up some warehouse properties, and go to war with the LSPD and your underworld rivals for access to the best stuff and the biggest profits. The expansion will offer “all new gameplay with a host of special new vehicles, exciting new features, and much more.”

We'll have to wait to find out exactly what all that new hotness entails, however, as further details and a trailer won't be released until sometime next week. But assuming it doesn't stray too far from the groundwork laid by its predecessor, it will grant budding executives access to new co-op jobs and challenges, and also the ability to hire other players as bodyguards, and fire them when they get too uppity.