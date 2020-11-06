GTA Online December heist: Everything we know about the December update

Become a Los Santos kingpin with these GTA 5 guides (Image credit: Rockstar North) GTA 5 cheats: Every cheat code and vehicle spawn

GTA 5 money: How to make the big bucks

GTA 5 cars: The fastest vehicles in the game

GTA 5 mods: The best visual and gameplay tweaks

Like last year’s Diamond Casino heist and the Doomsday heist before it, Rockstar is promising another meaty GTA Online December update in 2020. This time it will feature the “latest take on Heists in an entirely new location.” Depending on which corner of the Internet you scour, this could mean anything from a return to Liberty City (GTA 4’s approximation of New York City) to accessing another previously shuttered location already in place, such as the Diamond Resort.

Personally, I reckon something off-site is most likely, as Los Santos is getting pretty damn crowded. This is probably why a neat concept map based on California’s Santa Catalina Island stirred interest in October. Rockstar might surprise us with something bigger, but I reckon a location of this scale is more feasible, despite how much I’d love to see a new-gen take on San Fierro or Las Venturas.

As for the heist (heists?) itself, expect something big. This will be the last end-of-year update for GTA Online in the current console cycle, and with its Doomsday and Diamond Casino updates to live up to, I suspect this one will push the boundaries further still.

When will we see the update? Rockstar tends to announce close to launch—the Doomsday and GTA Diamond Casino Heists both landed on December 12 two years apart, having been officially announced on December 7 and December 5 respectively—so something similar is likely this time around.

One potential spanner in the works is the recent Cyberpunk 2077 delay. CDPR’s much-anticipated open-world game is now due on December 10, right around the time the GTA Online update is due. Chances are this won’t upset Rockstar’s release plans, but it may force the studio's hand into revealing more than usual ahead of time, to prevent players from migrating to Night City.