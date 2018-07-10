GTA Online gets Smuggler's Run-related bonuses, free $100,000 for Guest Listers

As it dances towards its strobe-strutting nightclub update, GTA Online's latest weekly showing is a shade underwhelming. Between now and July 16, claim double RP and GTA$ on Smuggler's Sell Missions, get 25 percent off Special Cargo Crates, and earn an extra 25 percent on Biker Business Sales. Those signed up for the complimentary Guest List can also claim $100,000 of free in-game cash and a Pink Wireframe Bodysuit from now through Monday.

Against some its most recent deals—triple Motor Wars experience and cash, Heist missions bounties, and a $300K boon, to name but a few—I reckon the above is GTA Online's least exciting offering in some time. There are no property savings this week either, but a number of aircraft have been discounted.



Save 40 percent on the following:

Nagasaki Ultralight.

Nagasaki Havok.

LF-22 Starling.

Mammoth Mogul.

Mammoth Tula.

RM-10.

Bombushka.

P-45 Nokota.

Buckingham Pyro.

Buckingham Howard NX-25.

Aircraft liveries, handling upgrades, weapons and armour are all 25 percent less their regular price too. The Grotti Visione is my favourite of these week's modest car sale—which is going for $1,575,000, 30 percent less its normal cost. Check out this week's savings in full here.

