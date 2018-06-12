GTA Online heists get double experience and in-game cash this week

Not to rag on Simeon too much up there in the strapline, but his GTA Online Contact missions are pretty guff. The prospect of netting double RP and GTA$ to carry out his string of tedious carjackings is neat, but, honestly, probably not enough to motivate me. I'd rather be robbing banks. Lucky for me, a selection of GTA Online's heists are also subject to the same offer.

From now through June 18, all three stages of The Fleeca Job, all five stages of The Prison Break, and the Doomsday Heist: Act 1's Data Breaches finale are all in-line for double money and experience.

There are no new vehicles in this week's update, but there are a range of vehicle discounts—my favourite of which is the Back to the Future flying Delorean-aping Imponte Deluxo. With 25 percent off, it's on sale for $3,541,125, or, if you complete its Doomsday Heist preparatory missions, $2,662,500 at trade price.

On the property front, Facilities are 40 percent off; while Hangars and Executive Offices are 50 percent less their normal price. You'll make money in GTA Online whichever way you see fit, but I'll always vouch for the latter as the best way to earn fast and vast amounts of cash in free play.

Assuming you signed in before yesterday, don't forget to do so after Thursday, June 14 to snag your $250,000 of free GTA money. Check out this week's GTA Online update in full via the Rockstar Newswire.