GTA Online's Motor Wars gets triple experience, in-game cash this weekend

GTA Online's Motor Wars offers triple RP and GTA$ this weekend. For the remainder of the week, it'll grant you double.

Born during last year's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds-inspired battle royale renaissance, Motor Wars' weaponised vehicles, small maps, and busy UI stands it apart from the likes of PUBG and Fortnite. There's no forced stealth, no scavenging and no long distance pilgrimaging. You land with a fully-loaded gun, and your omnipresent minimap is brimming with colour-coded blips that identify vehicles, enemies and weapons throughout.

With that, Motor Wars is one of my favourite Adversary Modes—assuming you have 28 bodies (two to four teams) to pack out the match. With three-times the spoils up for grabs, though, I suspect this weekend, June 29th–July 2nd, could be busier than previous bonus periods.

Elsewhere, this week's GTA Online update offers double GTA$ and RP on Smuggler's Run (with 2x speed on bunker research), Biker Business and Special Cargo Sell Missions. To compliment that, Executive Offices, Special Cargo Warehouses, Vehicle Cargo Warehouses, Biker Clubhouses, and Biker Businesses are all half price.

As I've said umpteen times in the past, I reckon Executive Offices are the best way to earn fast and vast cash in free play—whose cheapest locations now cost just $500,000. Don't trust me? Learn how to make money in GTA Online your own way.

Moreover, Avengers are again 30 percent less their recommended value this week, now $3,351,250. But I've been flirting with picking up the Grotti X80 Proto for some time. With the same discount, that'll set me back $1,890,000.

More discounts live on this Rockstar Newswire post. Be sure to sign in to GTA Online this week and next for a bonus $300,000.