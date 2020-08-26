Grounded now has a bird

True to their promise last month, Obsidian has released an update for the much-liked survival game Grounded. It has a bird. Specifically, it has a crow.

I am already afraid of the crow.

I would like to note that crows eat nearly anything and are afraid of nothing. However, now that the bird is here, you can find bird feathers for crafting, and that sounds quite nice. The feathers will be very large because, remember, in Grounded you are very small.

The update also includes new categories of quests, like daily quests for BURG.L. There are also Perks, tweaks, and mutations to apply to your character that help you in various ways, new buildings and furniture to mess with, and a little water flea in the flooded part of the yard. They also gave the Spiders new attacks, which is awful, but at least there's Arachnophobia Safe Mode so you can play with your non-spider-hating friends. There's a video diary below laying it all out. You can also read the full August content update notes on Obsidian's website.

You know, I'm something of a birder myself: Going by the call, I am pretty sure that's a Corvus Brachyrhynchos, the American crow. Grounded takes place in North America confirmed.