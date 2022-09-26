Berry leather is an important resource in Grounded. Obsidian's survival game puts a unique spin on things by shrinking your character to the size of an ant. So while the environment may not seem particularly dangerous at face value, everything suddenly becomes much more daunting when it's much bigger than you.

Like any typical survival game, you'll need to collect resources and craft items if you hope to last as a tiny inhabitant of this world. One of those resources is berry leather, and you'll need this for several important recipes. So if you're ready to get crafting, here's how to get berry leather in Grounded, and what you can make with it.

Grounded berry leather: How to get this resource

Berry leather is a resource that you'll need to craft various tools and gear. As a crafted item itself, you'll first need to collect berry chunks, which—unsurprisingly—are harvested from berries which are found in the Hedge biome.

Like other resources in Grounded, berries are much easier to find once you've already encountered them as—once activated—the resource surveyor will show you exactly where they are on the map. Once you've collected enough, you need a crafting station to turn them into berry leather.

You have two crafting station options:

Workbench: requires 3x berry chunks

requires 3x berry chunks Jerky Rack: requires 1x berry chunk

What you can craft with berry leather

You can craft weapons, tools, and various types of armor and equipment once you've gathered enough berry chunks and converted them into this useful material. There are also a couple of building-related items you can make too.

Here's what you can craft with berry leather: