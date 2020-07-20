Griefhelm's fast-paced 2D swordfighting launches on August 20

2D medieval swordfighting game Griefhelm got an extended showing at Day of the Devs today, as well as a release date of August 20, 2020.

Griefhelm is the work of solo developer Johnny Dale Lonack, and features fast-paced tactical duels in a "dynamic, replayable campaign". The art style in particular is incredible, with some really impressive lighting work going on as you fight your way through foggy battlefields and fire-lit tents.

It kind of reminds me of a souped-up version of A Bastard's Tale, a game that launched way back in 2015 and also focused on tactical duels in a 2D setting. Aside from the obvious difference in art style, though, Griefhelm also features support for up to four players working together in local cough co-op. (The Steam page also advertises online co-op, but that may simply be through Steam's Remote Play Together feature.)

If cinematic medieval fisticuffs looks like your thing, you won't have to wait too long to play it, Lonack confirmed that the game is launching in only a few short weeks with a planned release date of August 20, 2020.