GRID Autosport adding Oculus Rift support in next update

Virtual reality gaming is best experienced from a cockpit, as EVE: Valkyrie Executive Producer Owen O'Brien explained in July, but cockpits aren't found exclusively in snubfighters and warbirds. Wheeled machines, like those in GRID Autosport, have them too, and thus Codemasters decided to get the Oculus Rift working with its new game.

It's still a bit rough around the edges, but Codemasters Community Manager Ben Walke said the Oculus Rift support is working well enough that the studio has decided to share it with the world. The menus don't run in VR mode and there are still some options that can cause the game to crash, like changing the resolution or resizing the window from within the game, but it's been successfully tested on both the DK1 and DK2 releases of the Rift.

The instructions recommend starting the game at "Ultra-Low" settings initially and then adjusting up from there. "Framerate and resolution are two of the most important things for a good VR experience—only turn up other settings if you know your PC can handle it," Walke wrote. "You will need a very good CPU and GPU to turn settings up much beyond the minimum."

The patch incorporating support for the Oculus Rift will be released "very shortly," which according to the announcement on Steam means later this week. The update will also incorporate a number of fixes and new code for the upcoming Drag DLC, and grant all players 500,000 in-game cash.