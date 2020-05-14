Popular

Grand Theft Auto 5 giveaway broke the Epic Games Store

By

Apparently this is a freebie that everybody wanted. At the same time.

(Image credit: Rockstar)

You might think that most people who want the seven-year-old Grand Theft Auto 5 already have it, but that's apparently not the case. It went free today on the Epic Games Store—and immediately broke it.

The moment the new freebie went live, the store started throwing up 505 errors, apparently overwhelmed by demand. Epic acknowledged the overload on Twitter, and asked everyone to please be patient while it worked on the problem.

The issues appeared to be smoothing out, but some users began running into more exotic problems, including random changes to language settings. Our resident Fortnitesmith Joseph Knoop was surprised to find that, after multiple attempts to access the store, he'd suddenly been switched to Spanish.

Epic said it would share an update when things were smoothed out, so we'll let you know when that happens. For now, good luck and godspeed—and remember, GTA5 is free until May 21, so you have a little while to grab it.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
