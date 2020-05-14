GTA 5 is the Epic Games Store's next free game

Epic won't be unveiling today's free mystery game for another few hours, but the official Twitter account for the Epic Games Store couldn't contain its anticipation and spilled the news a bit early, confirming rumours that it's GTA 5.

The ad was deleted, but nothing truly dies on the internet, so here it is courtesy of Wario64.

Tweet ad is deleted, so here you go pic.twitter.com/3oja0C3418May 14, 2020

Despite launching on PC five years ago, GTA 5 is consistently among the top ten most popular games on Steam and boasts as many active players now as it's ever had—there's a pretty good chance you already own it.

If it's yet to grace your game library, however, you'll be able to grab it on the Epic Games Store from today until May 21. It's a good time to jump in, as there's some weird stuff going down in GTA Online, with Los Santos in the middle of an alien invasion.