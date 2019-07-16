Grab this 55" LG 4K OLED TV for a ridiculous $1,200 off

As the Amazon Prime Day PC deals begin to wind down, over at Dell there's a nice 4K OLED on sale at a best-ever price. Normally retailing between $1,800-$2,500, the OLED55C8AUA is currently all the way down to $1,300 on Dell's store.

This 55" panel has some good features. We don't usually recommend buying a television for the sole purpose of playing PC games on it, but the 120Hz refresh rate of this model makes it a more natural fit for that purpose, especially if you've got a high-end GPU take advantage of that. It's also equipped with HDR, a built in Google Assistant, and an α9 processor to dynamically sharpen and improve image quality alongside LG's ThinQ AI suite.

4K TV prices have dropped down a bit lately, but this is one of the best deals we've seen so far on a big OLED panel. At almost half off, we probably won't see another 4K TV of this type hit this kind of discount by the end of the day.

For more perspective of how this TV stacks up to some of the other options we recommend, check out our best 4K TV for gaming roundup, or to grab a PC to plug into it, our best gaming PC buying guide.