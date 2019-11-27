Grab our favorite budget 4K HDR monitor for just $400

Getting a good 4K HDR monitor doesn't have to devastate your wallet, and this BenQ 32-inch 4K panel proves it. It's one of the better Black Friday gaming monitor deals we've seen so far, shaving $40 off for a sale price of just $400 . In exchange, you're getting an upgraded version of one of the best gaming monitors of 2019 .

Like the 28-inch version, our pick for the best budget 4K monitor, the EW3270U sports a 3840x2160 display resolution and HDR. It also has a nicer VA panel, which offers better viewing angles and picture quality. At 60hz, the refresh rate remains unchanged from the smaller version, which makes it less attractive. It's hard to hit 120 fps at 4K, but the option to play a game at 1440p with a higher refresh rate would be nice. The EW3270U also ditches Nvidia G-Sync, and supports FreeSync instead.

The EW3270U includes two speakers and a headphone jack, which aren't especially exciting features, but we'll take 'em. The price is ultimately the most attractive feature of this panel. The 60hz refresh rate is disappointing, but if resolution matters more to you than a competitive edge, this is an inexpensive way to upgrade your setup.

If you're looking to get into 4K gaming with a beefy PC, though, it might be worth it to just stomach the cost and go for a monitor that has all the bells and whistles to make the total investment worth it.