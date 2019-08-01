Grab an RTX 2060 graphics card for $290 right now

(Image credit: EVGA)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 is the lowest-end graphics card in the RTX lineup, so while it can't handle real-time ray-tracing as well as the 2070 or 2080, it's still an excellent card for general 1080p and 1440p gaming. Now that the RTX 2060 Super is out, the regular 2060 is dropping in price, and you can get one version for just $289.99 from Amazon. That's $60 off the original price, and around $50 lower than every other 2060 card on Newegg.

The model on sale is a single-fan card from EVGA, with a boost clock of 1680 MHz and 6GB of GDDR6 memory. Graphics cards with a single fan usually heat up easily, but since the RTX 2060 only has a TDP of 160W, it doesn't consume enough power to overwhelm the cooling. The card also has positive reviews, with an average rating of 4/5 stars on Amazon.

You can grab the card at the link below. Like most other Nvidia graphics cards right now, copies of Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Control are included.

