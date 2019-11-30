Grab a GeForce RTX 2070 for $400 with these early Cyber Monday graphics card deals

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

When Nvidia launched its Super model GeForce RTX cards this past summer, it officially discontinued the RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 cards—not because those cards were old or bad, but there's a lot of overlap in performance and the Super variants dropped prices. Several months later, the vanilla RTX 2070 cards are still floating around, and Cyber Monday might be their last hurrah before the inventory is all gone.

Officially, the RTX 2060 Super starts at $399 while the outgoing RTX 2070 sold for $499-$599, depending on the model. The new 2070 Super adopted the $499 price point too, leaving the RTX 2070 in limbo. Prices have dropped to around $450 since then, and resellers are looking to shift remaining stock of the cards during this holiday sales season.

Right now, we're tracking three different RTX 2070 cards with similar specs and performance, all selling for $399. That's the same price as the 2060 Super, but the 2070 has more GPU cores, making it about five percent faster in our testing.

It's a minor difference in core counts—2304 CUDA cores running at 1620MHz for the 2070, compared to 2176 cores at 1650MHz on the 2060 Super—but it's also a minor difference in price. Like Nvidia's other Turing GPUs, most of these cards will overclock to the same 1900~1950MHz range without difficulty.

Here are the best RTX 2070 deals right now.

Gigabyte RTX 2070 Windforce | $399.99 (save $50)

This Gigabyte RTX 2070 Windforce isn't factory overclocked, but it's the same exact design as the model that is. Originally a $500 card, this is a great way to get into the world of ray tracing GPUs in time for next year's lineup. Newegg also offers a code for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with the card.View Deal

PNY GeForce RTX 2070 | $399.99 (save $50)

PNY's RTX 2070 card doesn't have any fancy extras like RGB lighting or a factory overclock, but the beating heart of the GPU is the same as other models. If you're trying to make a quiet and discrete PC rather than a glow in the dark monstrosity, it's a good option, only now it's $100 less than at launch.View Deal

