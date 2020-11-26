Grab a Black Friday bargain on this XPS 13 Touch laptop at just $1,100

Winter has arrived, and while that means lots of excuses to snuggle up on the sofa with a hot chocolate, it also means that sitting at a desk is just that little bit chillier while you're browsing Black Friday deals. If you're anything like me, you'll enjoy surfing the net while watching some TV, and this laptop is the perfect size to do that comfortably.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

It's fair to say that this laptop can't compete with the beefy gaming laptops we recommend, but it's perfect for preparing for a work presentation, video calling colleagues, or steaming through some coursework. It's common to see laptops with touchscreens these days, but the XPS 13 has a 4K touchscreen, which should make sneaky lunchtime Netflix viewings look especially crispy on its 13.3" screen. It uses Intel's WiFi 6 chipset, too so streaming video should be a breeze. Surprisingly, all that won't have you reaching for the power cord too often, though as the XPS 13 Touch has excellent battery life.

Taking a peek inside, it's using a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10710U. With a 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD, it's fair to say that you won't have time to go and make a cuppa while it's booting up either. It's also rocking 16GB RAM, so switching between different programmes should be a smooth experience.

One of the things I'm always concerned about with laptops is their tendency to sound like a tiny jet plane taking off in my lap. If you're also concerned about noisy fans, you'll be happy to hear that the XPS 13 Touch has the option to switch to a 'quiet mode', which Dell claim as being 50% quieter than its other modes. Alternatively, there's a performance mode if you're all about getting down to business.

best laptops XPS 13 Touch Laptop - Rose Gold | $1600 $1100 at Dell (Save $500) A lightweight laptop that's perfect for work or school. This laptop has a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and a 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD. It also has a 4K touch display, so you might find it a little difficult to keep your mind on work when there are movies that need watching.View Deal

Laptops are flexible as they don't require you to be anchored to one spot, but the XPS 13 can support up to two 4K displays if you plan to use it in a more permanent setup while working from home. It's got Thunderbolt 3 multi-use Type-C ports with power delivery, and room for a microSD card reader for saving your camera snaps.

The XPS 13 Touch Laptop usually has a much higher price tag, so shaving off $500 is a great deal. Rose Gold is also a pretty common colour for tech these days, so there's a chance this will match at least one item in your house.