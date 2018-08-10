Grab a 450 watt 80 Plus Bronze PSU for just $19.99 right now

If you're in the process of building a budget PC, or you want to grab a PSU to keep around in case yours dies, this is a great deal. EVGA's 80+ Bronze 450W power supply is just $19.99 on the company's online store right now. That's a $30 reduction from the usual price, and no mail-in rebate is required.

There's nothing too special about this specific power supply—it uses a 120mm fan and it's not modular. The PSU has 80+ Bronze certification and a three-year warranty, so it shouldn't ever cause you problems. Also, all the cables are black sleeved, so you won't see ugly 'Ketchup and Mustard' cords in your build.

You can buy the 80+ Bronze 450W PSU from EVGA's website.