GOTY Simulator 2014: The alternative PC Gamer awards

Air Control | Awarded by: Tyler Wilde

Air Control was boldly advertised as "the best flight simulation in the history of computer games today." It is not a flight simulation. Or any kind of simulation. It’s a nightmare of loading, bizarre cutscenes, shooting, and “flying” by way of pressing a button that makes an airplane perform a daring vertical take-off, flip end-over-end, and eventually clunk down on the surface of the ocean. You could tape a picture of an airplane to your PC and say “vroom,” which isn’t even the sound airplanes make, and it would be a better flight simulation.

But thank you, Air Control, for allowing us to make these GIFs.