Icarus Proubottom's World of Typing Weekly lets you tap out a free noir thriller

Typing is dangerous job. All around the world, powerful meaty fingers are endlessly striking against flimsy, plastic keys. It's an activity with a high-potential for tragedy, as revealed through the new, free episodic adventure, Icarus Proudbottom's World of Typing Weekly .

The game is an episodic follow-up to the excellent typing comedy Icarus Proudbottom Teaches Typing . In this week's pilot episode, you uncover the beginnings of a dastardly murder, following Icarus and his owlkin Jerry in a recreation of the moments before The Incident.

Obviously typing is INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT AND NOBLE, even though (whisper it) it's not really what the game's about. Through meticulous copying of the given paragraphs, you raise your score and your Soul Gauge, which can be activated with tilde for multipliers and extra lives. It's an enjoyable challenge, made better by the humour and weirdness of the story.

The pilot's just a short taste for now, but it's well worth playing. You can do that here and, if you haven't already, you should also check out the original game .

Thanks, Indie Statik .