Gotham Knights will get a cooperative mode for four players after launch

Audio player loading…

Though it's just one of many, many October releases (opens in new tab), Gotham Knights holds a special place in our attention because it's not just a successor to the Batman Arkham series, but because it's a cooperative successor that plays with two. So... it's actually pretty exciting to hear that it'll get a free update with a four-player co-op mode at the end of November.

Gotham has thrown down a new gauntlet. Heroic Assault, the free 4-player co-op experience, is coming to #GothamKnights November 29, 2022. Learn more at https://t.co/cDNfcheGrw pic.twitter.com/v3tU7DQvPhOctober 14, 2022 See more

"On November 29, 2022, the game will also add Heroic Assault, a standalone mode supporting up to four players in online co-op," said developer WB Games Montréal in a FAQ.

That means at launch you'll be able to jump into the campaign solo or cooperatively. Then, at the end of November, you'll be able to play a separate standalone mode alongside all your pals. Heroic Assault is an arena combat mode entirely separate from the main campaign.

"Heroic Assault is an upcoming gameplay mode that is separate from the main story campaign. The standalone mode supports up to four players in online co-op and provides a dedicated arena-like environment with specific objectives to complete and enemies to defeat on each floor (30 floors total)," says the WB Games Montréal site. (opens in new tab)

To be frank, it's an unexpected, but certainly welcome, throwback to the age of standalone modes. It's more game for your buck if you end up loving Gotham Knights, and might just be something you really love in and of itself—there are plenty of people who loved Gears of War Horde Mode or Mass Effect 3 Multiplayer, but didn't give much of a fig about the main game.

Not that Gotham Knights was throwing out the vibe that it'd lack content. The developers said just the other week that it'll take multiple playthroughs to see the whole story (opens in new tab), among the other details we know about it (opens in new tab). With four separate characters available, cooperative play, and now Heroic Assault, I expect some peoples' main game will be Gotham Knights well into next year.