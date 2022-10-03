The October PC game releases and events you should know about

Spooky season is already showering us with stuff to play thanks to the week-long Steam Next Fest (opens in new tab) demo event, which runs from October 3-7. The Overwatch 2 launch hits early in October, too, and then there's a string of notable PC game releases: A new tactical RPG, a long awaited horror game, a former PlayStation exclusive, the long-delayed Gotham Knights, the new Modern Warfare 2, and more.

For a broader look at what's still ahead this year, visit our big guide to 2022 games. Below, I've catalogued October's PC game release highlights, plus a few updates and events such as Meta Connect, which will include another "unscripted" talk from John Carmack (opens in new tab). (Whatever your view on "the metaverse" may be, you know a Carmack VR thought leadership jam session will have a highlight or two. Last year (opens in new tab) he commented on adult entertainment in the metaverse and told a story about playing Beat Saber with arm weights.)

(opens in new tab) Overwatch 2 (opens in new tab) | October 4 (PvP early access)

The new-fangled free-to-play version of Blizzard's hero shooter has met resistance from long-time players—will its changes attract new ones?

(opens in new tab) Sunday Gold (opens in new tab) | October 13

We already had a review of Sunday Gold underway when it was delayed last month, so we can tell you in advance that it's a pretty darn cool RPG: Read Ted's review here (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Scorn (opens in new tab) | October 14

Scorn is a wormy-lookin' horror game that we've been curious about for years now. There has to be at least a few thousand miles of veins in its gothic, HR Giger-like buttresses and naves.

(opens in new tab) A Plague Tale: Requiem (opens in new tab) | October 18

The plague returns in another fantasy action adventure—think Tomb Raider, Horizon, that kind of thing—starring the resourceful Amicia and her little brother Hugo, who can control packs of rats.



(opens in new tab) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (opens in new tab) | October 19

PlayStation flagship games Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and spin-off The Lost Legacy finally come to PC with updated UIs and new PC-specific features (opens in new tab), such as ultrawide support.

(opens in new tab) New Tales from the Borderlands (opens in new tab) | October 21

A sequel to Telltale's narrative Borderlands series starring new characters. It's being made by Gearbox instead of Telltale (whose original form is gone), but with some of those who worked on the original.



(opens in new tab) Gotham Knights (opens in new tab) | October 21

Batman's dead, but Gotham's got other vigilantes: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin. Can they fill his big bat-shoes? Following a delay from last year, we'll finally find out.

(opens in new tab) Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord (opens in new tab) | October 25

The PC's coolest medieval sandbox has been in early access since 2020, and its PC 1.0 and console release won't be the end of its ongoing development—it got custom server support (opens in new tab) just the other day, for example.

(opens in new tab) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) | October 28

Modern Warfare 2, but moderner. The rebootish-remake has disappointed some Call of Duty players with its multiplayer changes, but we're of the mind that (opens in new tab) the break with tradition is broadly good. Look for Warzone 2.0 in November, too.

More October game releases