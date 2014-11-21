GOG's Autumn Sale wraps up with a weekend recap

Gemini Rue

The GOG Autumn Sale is concluding this weekend with a couple of opportunities to hit the deals you may have missed out on the first time around. All of the games featured during "flash sales" throughout the promotion are available until 2 pm GMT (that's 9 am EST) on November 23, after which all of the daily bundles will go back on sale for another 48 hours.

On the off-chance you haven't inflicted enough pain on your bank balance already, here are a few helpful suggestions on ways to inflict more pain on your wallet: Unmechanical for $2. The Witcher Enhanced Edition for $1.50. FTL: Advanced Edition for $5. Legend of Grimrock for $7.50. Divine Divinity for $3. Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena for $7.50. Gemini Rue for $5.

And yes, I'm obviously picking out the stuff that turns my crank, but there's a lot more than just this—16 pages of games in all. There's a "Movies For Gamers" bundle on tap as well, if you'd like to sink some time into watching instead of playing, and if you've been collecting stamps, don't forget to grab your Witcher 2 freebie.

Some of these deals are time-limited, so if you don't want to feel silly for missing it again, I'd suggest not dawdling.