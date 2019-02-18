GOG marks the Year of the Pig with a week-long Lantern Festival Sale

Just in case you haven't got enough videogame sales in your life already, GOG is marking the Year of the Pig with a week-long Lantern Festival Sale, featuring some pretty decent markdowns on old stuff, new stuff, and full publisher catalogs from 2K Games, Electronic Arts, Bethesda, and (big surprise) CD Projekt.

The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition is on for 70 percent off, because of course it is, and XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack is 75 percent off, which makes this a fine time to pick that up if you haven't already. Darksiders 3 is 30 percent off, the Mafia 2 Director's Cut is 80 percent, and everything from EA is 75 percent off—it's mostly pretty retro but the Crysis games, the original Dead Space and Mirror's Edge, Dragon Age Origins, and Jade Empire are all in there too.

Oh, and Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete is on for three bucks. I don't know why that seems important, but it's a pretty good deal, so there you go. GOG's Lantern Festival Sale has more than 200 games marked down to some extent, and runs until February 25.