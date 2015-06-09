GOG is giving away a free game for the next two days

When you woke up this morning, did you realise that you'd be ending the day as the proud owner of a kung-fu RTS? Well, that's what's going to happen, because GOG is giving away Battle Realms for free.

To claim your gift, all you need to do is visit GOG's home page before June 11, 12:59pm BST, scroll down past the Bundles and Highlights sections, and click on the free gift banner. Then, sometime after that, you'll be emailed confirmation that Battle Realms has been added to your account.

First released in 2001, Battle Realms is a real-time strategy based around kung-fu movie mythology. In it, you must turn a tiny village of peasants into a deadly warrior clan.

In addition to the free game giveaway, GOG is revisiting every past bundle and discount from this year's Summer Sale. If you've missed any offer from the past week, you now have until June 10, 12:59pm BST to snatch it up. And, as has been the case throughout this sale, any purchases made go towards gaining bonus free copies of SimCity 2000, STALKER: Clear Sky and Xenonauts.

The Summer Sale itself will run until June 21.