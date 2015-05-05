Popular

Goat Simulator: GoatZ DLC announced, is out this week

By

Goat

You may remember Goat Simulator from the last time you chuckled at one of its expansion trailers. That time it was taking a pop at MMOs; this time, it's survival games. Coffee Stain Studios has announced GoatZ*, a survival-themed DLC add-on that will be released this Thursday, May 7.

*If you don't get the reference, please cherish your innocence.

Here's the add-on's parodic feature list:

  • Mandatory crafting system because everyone else is doing it
  • Zombies that bug out. There’s a pun here about actual living bugs, but we’re not going to bother
  • You can craft anything in the world, as long as it’s one of the half dozen weapons in the game
  • Zombies, because this is a zombie game, remember?
  • A pretty big new map with some stuff in it
  • Completely realistic survival mode where you have to eat every damn five minutes to survive because Dean Hall & Garry Newman said so

Goat Simulator: GoatZ will cost $5.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
