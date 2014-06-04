Goat Simulator 1.1 patch notes promise addition of even more goats

One of the worst things that could happen in Goat Simulator is for there to be too few goats. The new Goat Simulator 1.1 update will preemptively strike against this terror with the promise that new goats will be added. There is a reason you are playing Goat Simulator after all: you want to be around goats.

Patch notes aren't the most exciting texts in the world but the Goat Simulator 1.1 patch notes are very interesting. They detail actual improvements, such as the addition of local splitscreen multiplayer and a new map, but they also include such zingers as "Deadmau5 has finally left EDM. Is now making Goatronica" (this isn't true, by the way!). There's also going to be a Minecraft mini-game , because there is no actual reason why there shouldn't be a Minecraft mini-game.

Other key additions include the ability to wallrun ("stand by for Goatfall") and a lot of "buckets of optimisation", but in all seriousness you'd be better off reading the full patch notes yourself. Honestly. The patch is available June 4.