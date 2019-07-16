Gigabyte's ultra-slim Aero 15 laptop with an RTX 2070 is $400 off right now

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte is relatively new to the gaming laptop scene, but its line of Aero laptops are solid machines for on-the-go gaming and productivity. Right now you can get the super-slim 2019 Gigabyte Aero 15 with a Core i7 and RTX 2070 for $1,800 — a discount of $400 from the usual price of $2,200.

This laptop is equipped with an LG-made 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p IPS screen, an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 memory, per-key RGB backlighting, 1TB SSD for storage, and a 94Wh battery. All that packed into a laptop just 0.7 inches thick—nice!

All those long complicated words mean the Aero 15 has enough horsepower to play most major games at well over 60 fps. Our friends at TechRadar reviewed it earlier this year, and they found the slim design and full-sized keyboard were great to have. They mentioned battery life wasn't stellar on the 4K model, but the version on sale is 1080p, so it should last longer.

