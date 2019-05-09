Gigabyte's RTX 2070 Aorus 15 laptop is $270 off, and it comes with a free backpack

Although your gut instinct might tell you to go ahead and fork over a small fortune for the best gaming laptop on the market, your bank account suggests otherwise. Even at their most affordable, gaming notebooks are expensive, which is why, oftentimes, have to wait for a deal before copping one for yourself. Luckily, online shops like Newegg offer exclusive bundles now and then, such as this RTX 2070 configured Gigabyte Aorus 15 for $1,729.

That may sound like an steep barrier to entry for playing triple-A games on the go, but look at it this way: you're paying 14 percent less than you would have a few days prior. And its specs are invaluable, all things considered. Take the GPU, for instance. What would cost upwards of two grand in a Razer Blade 15 is $270 off the sticker price of the Aorus 15. Plus—and I cannot not stress this enough—it comes with a free backpack fit for "most" 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch gaming laptops. I would mention that it's also bundled with a silicone keyboard skin, but chances are, you're probably going to throw that away.

Differentiating itself from the thin and light Max-Q notebooks of the world, the Aorus 15 weighs about 5.29 pounds, so if you demand a laptop that comes with a complimentary backpack weighing less than five pounds, either steer clear or lower your standards. However, to compensate for its slightly heavier than normal weight, it foregoes the typical underpowered GPU in favor of full-size (aka non-Max-Q) laptop graphics. Therefore, it should net performance around 10 percent better than that of the aforementioned Razer Blade 15, in addition to being more affordable and coming with a free backpack. Did you forget about the backpack? Don't.

To top it all off, the discounted Gigabyte Aorus 15 touts 1TB of spinning hard drive storage along with a 512GB NVMe SSD. In case you were worried you would ever run out of storage on this thing, think again. In terms of capacity, this lappy will not disappoint. And somehow, despite its beefy components, it still comes in at under an inch thick. As is seemingly standard on gaming laptops in every price range, the Aorus 15 features a full HD, 1920x1080 resolution screen, with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Keep in mind, this deal only lasts until May 17, so jump on it before you forget.