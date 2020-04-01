Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 2070 is on sale for $380

What a difference a year makes. In March 2019, I wrote about a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card that was on sale for $469.99, which at the time was a decent bargain. Now 12 months later, the least expensive model available is this Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070, which is on sale for $379.99 at Newegg.

That price is after applying coupon code 4NFJSPC54 at checkout. It knocks $20 off, and with the discount in play, I have not been able find a better deal on a 2070, even when including ones that have a mail-in-rebate attached.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 | $379.99 (save $20)

This is a great option for 1440p and 1080p gaming. While the discount is not huge, this is the least expensive RTX 2070 around. Just use coupon code 4NFJSPC54 at checkout for the full discount.

Gigabyte sticks to reference specifications on this model. That means it has a 1,410MHz base clock and 1,620MHz boost clock, with 8GB of GDDR6 memory humming along at 14Gbps.

The RTX 2070 hits its stride in 1440p and 1080p gaming, where it should be able to maintain 60fps or higher in most games. 4K is a bit out of its comfort zone, though with DLSS 2.0 now in play, it's something worth revisiting.

Gigabyte attached its Windforce 2X cooler to this card. I haven't tested this model specifically, though I have played with several Gigabyte models that used a Windforce cooling solution of one type or another, and have found they strike a good balance between noise and temps.