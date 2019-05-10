Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be available on the Epic Games Store and Uplay, not Steam

When Ghost Recon Breakpoint launches in October, it will be available on the Epic Games Store and Uplay, but as the last few Ubisoft titles have done, it will skip Steam. We knew this was coming—it was announced Ubisoft's deal with Epic had been extended back in March.

PCGamesN confirmed with Ubisoft that the PC edition of Breakpoint will only be sold through Uplay and the Epic Games Store. Both The Division 2 and Anno 1800, Ubisoft’s last two major releases, have also been sold through Epic’s storefront.

The one difference in the case of Breakpoint is that unlike The Division 2 and Anno 1800, Breakpoint won’t ever be available to pre-order on Steam.

For Ubisoft’s games, presumably including Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the question of which storefront you buy from is slightly academic, since no matter where you purchase the title, you have to play it through Ubisoft’s Uplay client.

For more on Ghost Recon Breakpoint, check out Andy Kelly’s hands-on impressions here.