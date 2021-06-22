Ghost of Tsushima dropping the 'Only on PlayStation' badge probably means nothing

For a brief moment this morning, I thought Ghost of Tsushima could be coming to PC soon. You might have thought the same if you read one of several reports pointing out that an updated version of the game's box art has dropped the 'Only on PlayStation' branding that Sony has used for years to signify exclusives. Unfortunately, the minor branding change is probably as mundane as it appears, and we shouldn't take this as a sign that Ghost of Tsushima PC is in the works.

All of this speculation seems to stem from a single Reddit thread (since tagged 'Misleading' by mods) posted yesterday to r/GamingLeaksAndRumours that pointed out the box art change on both Amazon and Sony's official website.

The change is suggestive when you consider that Days Gone and Horizon: Zero Dawn (two Sony games that came to PC) also dropped their exclusive branding, but as numerous commenters point out in the thread, Sony has been phasing out the 'Only on PlayStation' badge since the PS5's launch. Several of Sony's more recent exclusives that seem the least likely to come to PC anytime soon also lack the badge, including Demon's Souls and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Ghost of Tsushima's updated box art without the 'Only on PlayStation' badge in the upper right. (Image credit: Sony)

So, yeah, Ghost of Tsushima doesn't have the exclusivity badge anymore, but that doesn't make its PC release any more likely than Ratchet and Clank, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, or all the other PlayStation exclusives PC gamers want to play.

The speculation and excitement make sense, though. Sony recently committed to releasing more games on PC in the future. Not long ago, no one would even consider the possibility that Sony was hinting at a PC release from one of its first-party studios. These days, however, anything is on the table for a PC version at some point. The dropping of the 'Only on PlayStation' badge shouldn't be taken too seriously, but it is a small reminder that the gloves are completely off when it comes to what games we can play on which box. Heck, Sony's MLB The Show 21 came out on Xbox this year, and on Game Pass, no less.

If there's a real sign that Ghost of Tsushima's PC release is imminent someday in the future, we'll be sure to let you know.