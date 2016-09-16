Get up to 92 percent off select games in the Aspyr sale this weekend

Aspyr, you may or may not know, is an American game developer who specialises in porting Windows games to Mac and Linux. This year marks its 20th in existence and as such it’s spreading the joy via a Steam sale—offering some stonking discounts on a list of games that are naturally compatible with all three operating systems.

Such as Borderlands 2: Game of the Year Edition, which has a 75 percent discount and is going for £8.74/$9.99. Or Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel, SW: KOTR 2, which are both on sale for just £2.69/$3.99. At half price, Homeworld Remastered Collection is £13.49/$17.49, and the nerve-shattering exploration horror game Layers of Fear is on sale at £7.49/$9.99.

Perhaps the sale’s biggest bounty of the bunch, though, comes by way of Sid Meier’s Civilization 5. Its standard edition boasts a 75 percent cut and costs £4.99/$7.49; however its Complete edition—regularly priced £98.34/$149.34 via Steam—is going for just £8.06/$12.27. That’s a 92 percent discount, which is pretty neat. Bear in mind Civilization 6 is just around the corner, however if you’re interested in a last-minute venture into number five, now might be the time to strike.

My personal pick of the Aspyr sale is the BioShock Infinite Season Pass combo which, at 60 percent off, is £14.39/$19.99. This package comes with the base game and its three expansions. Clash in the Clouds isn’t all too exciting, however both Burial at Sea episodes (particularly the second) provide a wonderful conclusion to the series—which has given us a fair few standout moments.

The Aspyr Steam sale is out right now until Monday 10am PST/6pm BST.