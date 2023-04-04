Get up to 60% SteelSeries peripherals in this Easter sale

PC gaming might not be the first thing you think of when Easter rolls around every year. After all, there's fun family time to be had with delicious chocolate and other festive snacks. For those wanting a little more from Easter than what the bunny can deliver, it's often a time ripe with sales. SteelSeries is offering pretty significant discounts across its Amazon stores, just in time to squeeze plenty of gaming into the long weekend.

The list of items on offer in the sales is pretty huge, stretching across the range of headsets, mice, keyboards, mouse pads, and most things the brand has to offer, but can vary region to region. Aussies definitely have their lion share of picks with this sale, with up to 60% off a ton of stock. It's a good idea to give the Australian Amazon store (opens in new tab) a browse to find the deal you're after. You can also find a bunch of these sales in-store at JB Hi-Fi.

For everyone else, your best bet is to have a look through the Amazon store listing for SteelSeries in your region, to see what's on offer. In the interest of global peace for a global piece, I've highlighted some of the better deals that work across most regions you might want to look out for.

The excellent SteelSeries Arctis Pro (opens in new tab) headset is one of the products that's on sale across all regions I've checked. The discount varies from between about 15% and 50% off depending, for this hi-res audio gaming headset. Most places have the bundled GameDAC on sale too, but it's not as consistent. For the regular, these discounts mean the headset is down from $180 / $AU375 / £180 to $150 (opens in new tab)/$AU198 (opens in new tab)/£115. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Sale | Arctis Pro Wired Gaming Headset | Lots of other sales | $AUD375 $198 at Amazon (save up to %50 across sale (opens in new tab)) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)SteelSeries is having an Easter sale with discounts across a bunch of its peripherals on its Amazon stores. There's keyboards, headsets, mice, and more on offer so your best bet is to have a browse to see if there's anything for you.

In the United Kingdom and Australia, the SteelSeries Aerox 3 (opens in new tab) super lightweight wireless gaming mouse from last year is nicely marked down. Those in the UK can grab it for 40% off down to £60 (opens in new tab) which is the same for us Aussies, bringing the AU$229 mouse down to AU$136. For North Americans hangry for a Aerox 3 deal, you can get the bundled mouse and Apex 3 RGB keyboard, but it's only 8% off right now making for much smaller savings.

A better keyboard deal is the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL 2023 edition which is also featured in this sale. It's 10% or $20 off in the United States going from $190 to $170 (opens in new tab). Those in the UK can nab 17% off (opens in new tab) bringing that RRP of £230 down to £190. Aussies are treated to somewhere in the middle, getting AU$50 off, bringing the keyboard down from AU$449 to AU$399 (opens in new tab).

The sale is expected to end by April 15 though, so it'd be wise to make any discounted purchases before this date, just in case.