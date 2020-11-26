Get this Samsung ultra-wide gaming monitor for only £260 in the Black Friday sales

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

The Black Friday deals have begun, and it's the perfect time to find the best PC gaming deals. With major discounts flying all over the internet, now is the opportunity to try out features of PC setups that you normally wouldn't try. And this amazing Samsung monitor deal might be your gateway to trying ultra-wide gaming.

The Samsung LS34J550WQUXEN (a bit of a mouthful) is an ultra-wide monitor clocking in at 34-inches. It's definitely a minor with 'go big or go home' energy. With many ultra-wide monitors, you'll be looking at the high end of a three-digit price tag, but Amazon's Samsung Monitor deal sits at a nice £260. That's a 26% discount from its original price of £350.

It's a great deal, but there are a few things to be aware of. The display sits at 1440p, so you won't be hitting those dazzling graphical heights, but it's a nice balance in between 1080p and 4k. It also has a 60HZ refresh rate, so you might run into a bit of trouble with particularly taxing games, but for the price that it currently sits at, it's still a cracking deal. What it lacks in speed, it makes up for with size.

