Get this RTX 2060 for $380 right now at Best Buy

Deals on GPUs aren't an everyday occurrence but right now you can pick up a GeForce RTX 2060 for $380 at BestBuy—that's a saving of $50. And while it may be a little extravagant as a stocking filler, if you've got the spare cash and you're in the market for a new GPU, you can't go wrong here.

Since the release of the Super editions of the RTX 20-series family, the older cards have seen a bit of a drop in price. And while the improved performance of the Super range certainly makes them worth the investment, this RTX 2060 is more than capable of holding its own in any high-end gaming PC.

This particular card has a 1830MHz boost clock speed, 6GB of GDDR6 memory, 1920 CUDA cores, and real-time ray tracing which aims to deliver faithful and realistic image rendering. It's great for 1080p or 1440p gaming at high-settings—and giving it the support of one of the best gaming CPUs will show you that it's fully capable of punching well above its weight.