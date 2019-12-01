Get this AMD Radeon RX 5700 graphics card deal for under $300 ahead of Cyber Monday

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

As Black Friday transitions into Cyber Monday, the deals show no signs of slowing down. If you're in the market for a new graphics card, whether it be for an upgrade or for a new PC build, this offer might interest you. The XFX Radeon RX 5700 DD Ultra is now just $299.99 on Newegg, making it the cheapest RX 5700 card currently available.

The RX 5700 is AMD's second-best graphics card at the moment, trailing behind the similarly-named 5700 XT. The model on sale offers 8GB of GDDR6 memory, a core clock of 1565 MHz, a boost clock of 1750 MHz, 2304 Stream Processors, and two cooling fans. For display output, you get one HDMI 2.0b and three DisplayPort 1.4.

In our full review, we found that the RX 5700 is a great option for 1080p and 1440p gaming, and it can even handle some titles at 4K if you turn down the graphical settings. You can read our full thoughts here.

If the RX 5700 is still outside your budget, or if you need something more powerful (perhaps to power a 4K monitor you just bought?), check out the rest of our Cyber Monday graphics cards deals.

