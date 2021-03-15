Get the Razer Kraken Ultimate gaming headset for $70 today

Razer produces some of the best PC accessories around, though the company's prices are sometimes far too high. Thankfully, Razer's Kraken Ultimate gaming headset is now on sale for just $69.99, making it an excellent option for anything from Discord chats to Zoom calls. That's technically $60 off, but the headset has changed prices a lot recently.

This headset features gel-infused ear cushions, a retractable microphone with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), audio controls on the ears, an aluminum/steel frame, and of course, RGB lighting. The Kraken Ultimate is a USB wired headset, not wireless, likely due to the increased power demand from those RGB lights. You'll also need to use Razer's Synapse desktop software to change most settings, which not everyone is a fan of.

We gave the Kraken Ultimate an 85/100 in our review, thanks to its comfort, sound quality, and overall design. However, we did find the microphone's noise cancelling didn't work very well, but that can be turned off entirely.

