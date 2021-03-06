Get the Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse for just $40

Logitech produces some of the best PC accessories available, and one of the company's most popular mice is the G502 Hero. It's an upgraded version of the popular G502 (and G402 before it), with a more accurate sensor and other small improvements. Now you can get it for $39.99 from multiple retailers, a discount of around $10 from the usual price (and $40 off MSRP).

The Logitech G502 Hero's main selling point is the 'Hero 25K' sensor, which supports sensitivity levels of up to 25,600 DPI. You also get 11 customizable buttons (including the main left/right buttons) using Logitech's desktop software, five 3.6-gram weights you can add or remove to change the mouse's weight, RGB lighting, and a 1-year limited warranty. Not too bad for less than the price of a new major PC game.

We gave the Logitech G502 Hero an 82/100 in our review, praising the mouse's performance and scroll wheel. However, we did note that the extra buttons are easy to click on accident. The lack of wireless connectivity and ambidextrous design might also be deal-breakers for some.

If this isn't quite what you're looking for, take a peek at our choices for the best gaming mouse. We've tested many different mice to see which are the best options in every price bracket.