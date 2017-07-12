Get the impressive MasterCase Pro 5 for $90

The Cooler Master MasterCase 5 Pro has been out for a couple of years now, but it's still an impressive case. Its RRP is $140, but you can find one today for $90 on both Newegg and Amazon after rebate.

It's completely modular, so you can take out as many drive and optical bays as you want with the simple "click-and-clip" system. There are also "slip-and-clip SSD pockets" with four mounting positions. The MasterCase 5 Pro has a mesh top cover which replaces the top handles, a side window panel, and a top water cooling bracket. If you like a great deal of customization in your PC cases, a MasterCase is an excellent option. The MasterCase Pro 6 is out too, adding a little extra elegance, but you'll be paying a lot more for it.

There has been a price drop recently on the MasterCase Pro 5, taking it more into the $100 region since the release of its new big brother. However the extra rebate on both websites takes the price down to as low as it's ever been.

