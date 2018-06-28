Get MSI's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Duke card and a $20 Steam code for $420 today

It was just a short time ago when a 'deal' on a graphics card meant paying MSRP, or even a little above. Thankfully that is no longer the case. Underscoring that point is an actual deal on a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti card over at Newegg today.

MSI's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Duke can be had right now for just $419.99 after factoring in the $20 mail-in-rebate and applying promo code EMCSPVRW2. It also comes with a $20 Steam code, as if you needed added incentive to shop Steam's summer sale that is going on right now.

The card sticks to Nvidia's reference clocks—1,607 base clock and 1,683MHz boost clock. However, this is a custom cooled card with three independently controlled cooling fans, and manual overclocking is definitely supported. MSI is also touting its "Military Class" components.

Go here to grab this deal.

