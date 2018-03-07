Get Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Vermintide 2 for cheap with Fanatical

Monolith's Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is (somehow) four years old later this year—yet it remains one of the best open world action adventure games out there today.

If you somehow missed the boat/mountable Caragor the first time round, you might like to stop by Fanatical who has slashed the recommended retail value of its Game of the Year Edition by 85 percent.

That means visiting Gondor, Minas Ithil, Black Gate and beyond will costs just $2.99/£2.39 for the next 24 hours as part of the digital distributor's Best of Star Deals Week. Expect new games daily from now through Sunday—so be sure to check back each day.

Independent of Fanatical's Best of Star Deals Week is Warhammer: Vermintide 2—on sale now for £17.24 with 25 percent off. Which is a good deal.