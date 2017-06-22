Get Killing Floor for free in the Humble FPS Sale

The big sale news today is obviously the launch of the Steam Summer Sale, but the good folks at the Humble Store are having one, too. The Humble FPS Sale isn't quite the same scale as Steam's, but there are some good deals up for grabs, and until Saturday morning you can pick up a full copy of the original Killing Floor absolutely free.

A few prime Humble choices:

And the big one, Killing Floor, which is exactly $0—that's 100% off—until 10 am PT on June 24. The sale itself runs until 10 am PT on June 26.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info