Get EVGA’s RTX 2080 XC Ultra Gaming graphics card for $129 less, and bag Anthem and BFV for free

It’s been a good few days if you’re looking to buy the RTX 2080, one of the best graphics cards; EVGA’s GeForce RTX 2080 XC Ultra Gaming card with 8GB GDDR6 and two fans, has now been reduced to $799.99 on Walmart, saving you $129 from its retail price of $929.99. To clarify, that’s the cheapest it’s ever been, even if that’s still a fair chunk of cash for a new card. It also comes with free copies of Anthem and Battlefield V, which amounts to roughly an extra $100 of value.

We’d highly recommend the EVGA version of the RTX 2080 if you’re in the market for a new graphics card, as this was our favorite during testing. Nvidia Turing architecture gives the 2080 horsepower to handle ray tracing (which is, admittedly, not as widespread as most would like right now), AI enhanced graphics, and a speed that Nvidia claims is 6 times faster than the competition. What’s more, Hydro Dynamic Bearing VGA fans keep it cool for longer and with less noise. This card’s boost clock will take you to 1815Mhz as well, which is not too shabby, right?

For more PC-building advice, see our guide to creating a gaming PC build . Alternatively—and if you want more power under the hood of your rig—have a look at our recommendations for the best graphics card money can buy in 2019.