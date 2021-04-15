Popular

Get double XP in Call of Duty: Warzone and Cold War this weekend

Get help finishing off the battle pass before 'the end' next week.

Warzone nuke event
Even more double XP goodness is making its way to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War later this week. The doubled-up experience includes regular player experience, weapon experience, and battle pass experience. 

The Double XP weekend kicks off on April 16 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST and runs through the whole weekend until April 18 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST

This will be the second double XP weekend in a month, with the last one taking place just before the end of March. It comes right before Verdansk is due to go out with a bang, with 'the end' coming to Warzone on April 21. So if you've still got a couple of tiers left on season 2's battle pass, now would be the best time to do a bit of grinding.

Season 3 of Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War is due to land on April 22.

Mollie Taylor

A bit of a faux-weeb, Mollie will argue why your JRPG waifu is the wrong choice despite having equally awful taste. When she's not lurking in forums for nuggets of news, she's probably still failing to full combo that one song in a rhythm game she's been playing for years. 
