Get double XP in Call of Duty: Warzone and Cold War this weekend

Even more double XP goodness is making its way to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War later this week. The doubled-up experience includes regular player experience, weapon experience, and battle pass experience.

The Double XP weekend kicks off on April 16 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST and runs through the whole weekend until April 18 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST.

This will be the second double XP weekend in a month, with the last one taking place just before the end of March. It comes right before Verdansk is due to go out with a bang, with 'the end' coming to Warzone on April 21. So if you've still got a couple of tiers left on season 2's battle pass, now would be the best time to do a bit of grinding.

Season 3 of Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War is due to land on April 22.