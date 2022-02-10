Get $300 off this ASUS ROG Zephyrus 15" QHD gaming laptop

If you want a really expensive Valentines gift for your special gamer, a gaming laptop is hard to top. Nowadays gaming laptops tend to be incredibly versatile machines, as opposed to the heavy suitcase sized bricks they once were. A nice sleek piece of kit that entertains on the go is an excellent present, even if that special gamer might actually just be you.

Right now BestBuy have this Asus ROG Zephyrus 15.6” laptop on sale for $300 off it’s usual price. That brings this QHD gaming laptop down to $1,550 USD as opposed to the marked price of $1,850. It’s packing an AMD Ryzen 9 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 16 GB of RAM. This makes for a very capable sounding laptop, especially at this price point.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 15.6” | QHD Gaming Laptop | AMD Ryzen 9| NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 | $1849.99 $‌1549.99 USD at BestBuy (save $300)

$300 off brings this laptop down to a very reasonable price given the specs it houses. It also has that Asus Rog Zephyrus DNA which has made some of our favourite laptops in recent years. The Ryzen 9 series chip and RTX 3070 card inside a nice slim exterior means this could be a great candidate for gaming on the go.

The hard drive space is pretty great too with a 1TB SSD for those super quick speeds which are especially useful when you need a laptop to do something, right now. And it has a nice toned down dark grey, almost black housing with thin looking bezels in the overall very slim looking exterior. It’s a gaming laptop that won’t be too embarrassing at work or play, which is always a nice touch.

BestBuy has a couple of Logitech mouse deals that can be paired with this one when purchasing. For $35 on top, you can get either a Logitech G502 Hero Wired optical gaming mouse, or the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse to go with it. It’s never a bad idea to have a dedicated mouse to go with your laptop as a trackpad can be one of the most frustrating gaming experiences around. If you don’t already have something suitable, it could be worth picking one up.

Being an Asus ROG Zephyrus laptop also gives us reason to believe this should be a mean piece of kit. I got to take a spin with the slightly beefier Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 last year and found it a great laptop I was sad to give back. Plus, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 currently holds the spot for our second favourite gaming laptop you can get at the moment, and we’ve crowned it best for raw processing power. It’s likely that this little beast is also a good buy, especially at $300 off.